Nomination agli Oscar 2017: La La Land da record, ecco tutti i candidati

Avevano promesso dei premi Oscar più variegati e hanno mantenuto la promessa. L'Academy ha annunciato le nomination agli Oscar 2017 e molti film incentrati sulla storia e le vite degli afroamericani sono finiti tra i candidati in molte categorie. Parlando di numeri, La La Land è il film con più nomination, 14 (inclusi gli attori Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone), Moonlight e Arrival (grande sorpresa) lo seguono a 8, a 6 nomination troviamo La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge di Mel Gibson (anche candidato come miglior regista), Lion e Manchester by the Sea, a 4 Barriere (con Denzel Washington e Viola Davis candidati come attori) e la sorpresa Hell or High Water, a 3 Il diritto di contare. Meryl Streep si aggiudica la sua ventesima nomination agli Oscar con Florence, mentre l'Italia può gioire: pur essendo stato escluso dalla corsa all'Oscar per il miglior film straniero, Fuocoammare di Gianfranco Rosi è nella cinquina dei documentari. A seguire la lista completa dei nominati.
Film
Arrival
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Barriere
Il diritto di contare
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Regia
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Attore protagonista
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Barriere
Attrice protagonista
Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence
Attore non protagonista
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Animali notturni
Attrice non protagonista
Viola Davis - Barriere
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Il diritto di contare
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Sceneggiatura originale
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Sceneggiatura non originale
Arrival
Barriere
Il diritto di contare
Lion
Moonlight
Colonna sonora
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran e Hauschka
Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
Passengers - Thomas Newman
Canzone
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Oceania
Trucco e acconciature
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Costumi
Allied
Animali fantastici
Florence
Jackie
La La Land
Film d'animazione
Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
La mia vita da zucchina
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis
Corto animato
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Film straniero
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
Il cliente
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Effetti visivi
Deepwater - Inferno sull'oceano
Doctor Strange
Il libro della giungla
Kubo e la spada magica
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Scenografie
Arrival
Animali fantastici
Ave, Cesare!
La La Land
Passengers
Mix sonoro
Arrival
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Montaggio sonoro
Arrival
Deepwater - Inferno sull'oceano
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Montaggio
Arrival
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Documentario
Fuocoammare
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Corto live action
Ennemis Intérieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Documentario corto
Extremis
4.1 miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Fotografia
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
