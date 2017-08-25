Black Mirror: teaser trailer e dettagli dalla stagione 4

Nel corso del Festival di Edimburgo, Netflix ha diffuso i primi dettagli sulla quarta stagione di Black Mirror, incluso il primo teaser trailer che potete vedere di seguito.
La quarta stagione di Black Mirror sarà composta da sei episodi e vedrà la partecipazione di star del calibro di Jesse Plemons (Fargo), Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Georgina Campbell (Broadchurch), Maxine Peake (La teoria del tutto), e Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager). Nonché registi come Jodie Foster, John Hillcoat e David Slade. Ciascun episodio sarà, come sempre, a se stante ed esplorerà temi legati ai lati oscuri del progresso tecnologico. Creata da Charlie Brooker, la serie è anche quasi del tutto scritta da lui.
Netflix ha diffuso anche l'elenco degli episodi, comprensivo del cast di ciascuno di essi:
“Arkangel”
Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)
Regista: Jodie Foster
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
“USS Callister”
Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)
Regista: Toby Haynes (Dr. Who, Sherlock)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges
“Crocodile”
Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)
Regista: John Hillcoat (Codice 999, Lawless)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
“Hang the DJ”
Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)
Regista: Tim Van Patten (I Soprano, Game of Thrones)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
“Metalhead”
Cast: Maxine Peake (La teoria del tutto, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing), Clint Dyer (Il matrimonio che vorrei)
Regista: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker
“Black Museum”
Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)
Regista: Colm McCarthy
Scritto da: Charlie Brooker