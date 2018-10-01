Amazon Prime, un ottobre da brividi con grandi film e serie tv

Mentre in Italia si parla dell'arrivo dei The Romanoffs - la nuova creatura del papà di Mad Men Matthew Weiner (con Isabelle Huppert, Aaron Eckhart e altri volti noti) - sono molte le produzioni che affolleranno il palinsesto di ottobre di Amazon Prime Video. A partire dalla terza stagione di The Man in the High Castle, tratto da un romanzo di Philip K. Dick e prossimo a una svolta decisiva, e da una serie di contenuti che la casa madre statunitense ha già iniziato ad annunciare…
Ottobre, si sa, è anche il mese di Halloween e non a caso l'horror la farà da padrone tanto nelle proposte per il pubblico più adulto (con Lasciami entrare e il suo remake Blood Story, Poltergeist III, The Amityville Horror, Non aprite quella porta - Parte 2, Jeepers Creepers 2, Number 23 e il cult Cabal) quanto per i più piccoli (con l'Halloween Special di Tumble Leaf, per esempio). Ma ci saranno anche Carrie, La bambola assassina, REC 4: Apocalypse, La maledizione di Chucky, Donnie Darko, The Strangers 2 e i vari Robocop, Full Metal Jacket, Mulholland Drive e Toro scatenato!
Ma la lista è molto più ampia e variegata, come potete vedere nell'elenco pubblicato dalla stessa Amazon su propri canali statunitensi:
dal 1 ottobre
Growing Pains, stagioni 1-7
Happily Never After, stagione 1
Paradox, stagione 1
Pushing Daisies, stagioni 1-2
Ravenswood, stagione 1
Scorned: Love Kills, stagione 1
Silent Witness, stagioni 1-21
Spaced, stagioni 1-2
The Thick of It, stagioni 1-4
Trust, stagione 1
V., stagioni 1-2
88 (2015)
Rec 4: Apocalypse (2014)
5up 2down (Getting High) (2006)
A Boy Called Hate (1995)
Adventure Scouts (2008)
Almost Mercy (2015)
America: Imagine The World Without Her (2014)
American Meltdown (2004)
Among Thieves (2009)
An Affirmative Act (2010)
An American Werewolf in Paris (1997)
An Eye for an Eye (1966)
Appetite (1998)
Assassins' Code (2011)
Bad Karma (2002)
Being Canadian (2015)
Beta Test (2016)
Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer) (2003)
Bitter Moon (1992)
Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence) (1999)
Blue Steel (1989)
Boricua (2004)
Break a Leg (2005)
Bulletproof Monk (2003)
Call Me (1988)
L'inferno nello specchio. Candyman 2 (1995)
Caroline? (1989)
Carrie (1976)
Casting Couch (2013)
La bambola assassina (1988)
Cold Deck (2015)
Comic Book Villains (2002)
A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court (1989)
Counter Measures (1998)
Creator (1985)
Curse of Chucky (2013)
Dark Blue (2003)
Deadly Blessing (1981)
Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly) (2010)
Death Wish 2 (1982)
Deceptions (1985)
Diabolique (1996)
Dirty Work (Bad City) (2005)
Driving Force (1988)
Duress (2009)
Election (1999)
Extreme Justice (1993)
Flatliners (1990)
Flyboys (2006)
Foreign Fields (2000)
Frank and Jesse (1994)
Frankie & Johnny (1991)
Frauds (1993)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
Funny Money (2006)
Game Changers (2017)
Get Smart (2008)
Go Against the Flow (2016)
Gods and Monsters (1998)
Gone Dark (2003)
Good Enough (2017)
Handsome Harry (2009)
Happy Event (2011)
Henry's Crime (2010)
Homage (1995)
Honeymoon (1997)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
I Am Dina (2003)
Il Sogno Nel Casello (2005)
Imagine a School… Summerhill (2008)
Imagine I'm Beautiful (2014)
In Her Defense (1998)
Intimate Affairs (2001)
It Ain't Pretty (2017)
Jackboots on Whitehall (2010)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Jigsaw Man (1983)
Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)
Joe the King (1999)
Judgement in Berlin (1988)
Kalamity (2010)
Kalle and the Angels (1994)
Kettle of Fish (2006)
Kicking and Screaming (1995)
La Mission (2009)
Leading Man (1996)
Leave Me Behind (2008)
Legend (1985)
Let Me In (2010)
Life of Significant Soil (2017)
Love & Rage (2000)
Marine Life (2001)
Meeting Spencer (2010)
Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn) (2004)
More than a Game (2008)
Mulholland Drive (2001)
My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys (1991)
My Name Is Water (2017)
Nightbreed (1990)
No Vacancy (2004)
Nora (2000)
Once Bitten (1985)
Once Upon a Scoundrel (1974)
Orange County (2002)
Oxenfree (2017)
Pieces of April (2003)
Poltergeist lll (1988)
Ponchao (2013)
Prancer (1989)
Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy (1993)
Psychoanalysis (2015)
Raging Bull/Toro scatenato (1980)
Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops (2006)
Reasonable Doubt (2014)
Recipe For Love (A Mi Me Gusta) (2008)
Regresa (2009)
Resurrecting the Champ (2007)
Return of the Living Dead (1985)
Road from Erebus (2000)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1992)
Sample People (2000)
Satan's Little Helper (2004)
Saving Banksy (2017)
Second to Die (2001)
September Morning (2017)
Sexting (2011)
Silver Hawk (2004)
Six Weeks (1982)
Something to Cheer About (2002)
Somewhere Slow (2013)
Spin (2003)
Split Image (1982)
Stage Beauty (2004)
Stand Up Guys (2012)
Starship Troopers (1997)
Strange Bedfellows (2004)
Sugar Mountain (2016)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Arrival (1996)
The Black Knight Returns (2008)
The Breakup Artist (2003)
The Cell (2000)
The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978)
The Face of an Angel (2015)
The Fog (2005)
The General (1998)
The Guilty (1999)
The Hard Ride (2011)
The Hustle (2008)
The Illusionist (2006)
The Long Riders (1980)
The Myth of the Male Orgasm (1994)
The Number 23 (2007)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing) (2002)
The President's Mistress (1978)
The Presidio (1988)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
The Raven (1963)
The Rescue of Jessica McClure (1989)
The Second Arrival (1998)
The Secret Life of Archie's Wife (Runaway Heart) (1990)
The Serpent's Kiss (1997)
The Skeleton Key (2005)
The Strangers (2008)
The Uninvited (2009)
The Way of the Gun (2000)
Threshold (1981)
Throttle (2005)
Tim Tebow: On a Mission (2012)
Train Driver's Diary (2015)
Trees Lounge (1996)
Wild Bill (1995)
Winter Break (2002)
Winter Passing (2005)
Year of the Gun (1991)
Zombies of Mass Destruction (2010)
dal 2 ottobre
Extrano Enemigo (Prime Original), stagione 1
Barbelle, stagione 1
Birth Stories, stagione 1
Mighty Good: The Beatles (1977)
Never Goin' Back (2018)
dal 5 ottobre
The Man in the High Castle (Prime Original), stagione 3
dal 6 ottobre
A Prayer Before Dawn (2017)
Night of the Living Deb (2016)
dall'11 ottobre
Mr. Robot, stagione 3
Monster's Ball (2001)
The Strangers 2 (2018)
dal 12 ottobre
The Romanoffs (Prime Original), stagione 1
dal 13 ottobre
The Yellow Birds (2017)
dal 14 ottobre
Bleeding Steel (2017)
dal 16 ottobre
Devil (2010)
Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg (2014)
dal 17 ottobre
Donnie Darko (2001)
The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won't You Be Our Neighbor? (2012)
dal 18 ottobre
Slice (2018)
dal 19 ottobre
Lore (Prime Original), stagione 2
Tumble Leaf Halloween Special (Prime Original)
dal 20 ottobre
Black Water (2018)
dal 25 ottobre
Daddy's Home 2 (2017)
dal 26 ottobre
Bad Samaritan (2018)
You Were Never Really Here (film Prime Original) (2017)
dal 31 ottobre
Westwood (2018)
