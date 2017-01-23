Razzie Awards: Zoolander e Batman v. Superman guidano le nomination ai film peggiori dell'anno

Come da tradizione, a 24 ore dall'annuncio delle nomination all'Oscar, arrivano le nomination ai Razzie Awards, i "lamponi d'oro" consegnati ai peggiori film dell'anno. A guidare le candidature ci sono Zoolander 2 e Batman v. Superman. Seguono Nonno scatenato, Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Rigenerazione e il documentario Hillary's America. In coda c'è Alice attraverso lo specchio.
La trentasettesima cerimonia dei Razzie Awards avrà luogo sabato 25 febbraio, un giorno prima della vera Notte delle stelle. I membri della comunità dei Razzie sono un totale di 1014 in America e nel resto del mondo.
A seguire le nomination:
PEGGIOR FILM
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno scatenato
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Zoolander 2
PEGGIORE ATTORE
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & Attacco al potere 2
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Nonno scatenato
Dinesh D’Souza (nei panni di se stesso) Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
PEGGIORE ATTRICE
Megan Fox / Tartarughe Ninja - Fuori dall'ombra
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [nei panni di Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / The Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / The Divergent Series: Allegiant
PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Julianne Hough / Nonno scatenato
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Nonno scatenato
Jane Seymour / Cinquanta sbavature di nero
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2
PEGGIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice attraverso lo specchio
Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
PEGGIORE COPPIA SULLO SCHERMO
Ben Affleck & il suo BFF (Baddest Foe Forever - peggior nemico per sempre) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp e il suo costume di scena vomitevole/ Alice Through the Looking Glass
L'intero cast di attori che una volta meritavano rispetto/ Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & la solita parrucca indossata / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller e il suo BFF (Barely Funny Friend - Amico tutt'altro che divertente) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
PEGGIORE REGISTA
Dinesh D’Souza e Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR PREQUEL, REMAKE, SEQUEL O FREGATURA
Alice attraverso lo specchio
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Cinquanta sbavature di nero
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Tartarughe Ninja: Fuori dall'ombra
Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno scatenato
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Suicide Squad