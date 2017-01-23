Razzie Awards: Zoolander e Batman v. Superman guidano le nomination ai film peggiori dell'anno

NOTIZIE

23.01.2017 - Autore: Pierpaolo Festa (Nexta)



La trentasettesima cerimonia dei Razzie Awards avrà luogo sabato 25 febbraio, un giorno prima della vera Notte delle stelle. I membri della comunità dei Razzie sono un totale di 1014 in America e nel resto del mondo.



A seguire le nomination:

PEGGIOR FILM

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Zoolander 2



PEGGIORE ATTORE

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & Attacco al potere 2

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Nonno scatenato

Dinesh D’Souza (nei panni di se stesso) Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2



PEGGIORE ATTRICE

Megan Fox / Tartarughe Ninja - Fuori dall'ombra

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [nei panni di Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / The Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / The Divergent Series: Allegiant



PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Julianne Hough / Nonno scatenato

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Nonno scatenato

Jane Seymour / Cinquanta sbavature di nero

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2



PEGGIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice attraverso lo specchio

Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2



PEGGIORE COPPIA SULLO SCHERMO

Ben Affleck & il suo BFF (Baddest Foe Forever - peggior nemico per sempre) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp e il suo costume di scena vomitevole/ Alice Through the Looking Glass

L'intero cast di attori che una volta meritavano rispetto/ Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & la solita parrucca indossata / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller e il suo BFF (Barely Funny Friend - Amico tutt'altro che divertente) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2



PEGGIORE REGISTA

Dinesh D’Souza e Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2



PEGGIOR PREQUEL, REMAKE, SEQUEL O FREGATURA

Alice attraverso lo specchio

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Cinquanta sbavature di nero

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Tartarughe Ninja: Fuori dall'ombra

Zoolander 2



PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Suicide Squad