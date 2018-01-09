Bafta 2018: La forma dell'acqua guida le Nomination degli Oscar britannici

12 come le edizioni dei BAFTA che aveva condotto Stephen Fry prima di lasciare spazio alla iconica Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), 12 come le nomination ai premi della British Academy of Film and Television Arts racconta dal La forma dell'acqua - The Shape of Water con Guillermo Del Toro ha già vinto il Leone d'Oro all'ultima Mostra Internazionale di Cinema di Venezia. L'epica fantastica del mostro marino innamorato e la sua splendida interprete Sally Hawkins potrebbero sorridere anche stavolta, di fatto, ma lo scopriremo durante la cerimonia di premiazione di domenica 18 febbraio alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra.
In quella occasione potremmo ritrovare sul palco altri dei protagonisti visti al Lido, come il Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh trionfatore della settantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Globes, o al Festival di Torino, come L'ora più buia di Joe Wright e con un incredibile Gary Oldman, film che - entrambi - seguono il capofila con nove candidature ciascuno. Con otto si è ben difeso Blade Runner 2049, pur dopo le alterne fortune dell'uscita, presente in quasi tutte le categorie 'tecniche' (oltre al miglior regista). E grande attesa c'è per alcuni titoli e protagonisti non solo britannici, da Dunkirk (otto nomination) a Paddington 2 e Morto Stalin se ne fa un altro, da Hugh Grant a Margot Robbie e il suo I, Tonya, concorrente in cinque categorie, come il Phantom Thread di Paul Thomas Anderson.
Forse il film più atteso, insieme al The Post di Stephen Spielberg, vera grande delusione di questa settantunesima edizione del Premio che non lo ha considerato affatto.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle nomination:
Best film
Chiamami col tuo nome
L'ora più buia
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British film
L'ora più buia
Morto Stalin se ne fa un altro
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)
I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)
Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)
Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)
Best film not in the English language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Best documentary
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Best animated film
Coco
Loving Vincent
La mia vita da Zucchina
Best director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Chiamami col tuo nome
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Best original screenplay
Get Out - Scappa
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Best adapted screenplay
Chiamami col tuo nome
Morto Stalin se ne fa un altro
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Best actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, L'ora più buia
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Chiamami col tuo nome
Best supporting actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, L'ora più buia
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best supporting actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Best original music
Blade Runner 2049
L'ora più buia
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
L'ora più buia
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Best editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Best production design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
L'ora più buia
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best costume design
Beauty and the Beast
L'ora più buia
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best make up & hair
Blade Runner 2049
L'ora più buia
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best sound
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best special visual effects
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best British short animation
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart
Best British short film
Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
