Il metodo Kominsky
TRAMA
Il sole non è ancora tramontato sull’allora famoso Sandy Kominsky e il suo storico agente Norman Newlander. Michael Douglas (Kominsky) e Alan Arkin (Newlander) interpretano due amici che cercano di affrontare gli inconvenienti che la vita gli sottopone in tarda età a Los Angeles, una città che apprezza la gioventù e la bellezza.
VALUTAZIONE FILM.IT
TITOLO ORIGINALE
The Kominsky Method
GENERE
NAZIONE
Stati Uniti
REGIA
CAST
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker, Susan Sullivan, Emily Osment, Lisa Edelstein,
DISTRIBUZIONE
Netflix
DURATA
240 min.
USCITA CINEMA
16/11/2018
ANNO DI DISTRIBUZIONE
2018
